Red Oak FFA Wins Competition At Ellis County CASA Gala

February Is National Career Technical Education Month

RED OAK—The Red Oak FFA attended the annual Ellis County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) Gala on Friday, Feb. 13 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. Businesses from across Ellis County donated items and services to be auctioned off during the Gala. The High School Challenge was created to challenge area high schools Career Technical Educational departments to create and donate items to be auctioned off.

Red Oak FFA Rises To Challenge

Whichever high school raises the most money from the items/services donated wins. They will also receive a trophy to be held onto until the following year. The Red Oak FFA committed to the challenge and began fabrication of a 48″ cowboy cooker. Items and services were donated from Waxahachie High School, Ennis High School, and Red Oak High School. The Red Oak FFA cowboy cooker won the challenge and raised $560. The project was built in the Red Oak FFA Ag Mechanics Shop by ROHS seniors Bronson Lincks and Kolby Jordan.

“As a sponsor and member of Red Oak High School’s CTE Department, I am extremely proud of all of the area high school CTE departments that stepped up and competed in an event that benefits such a deserving organization,” says FFA Advisor Jake Mullican.

“February is National CTE Month and what a great way to celebrate our county’s different high school CTE departments with this kind of competition. I believe it is a fantastic way to showcase how CTE departments in public schools today are dedicated to providing hands-on learning opportunities and enrichment to aid in the success of students not only while they are enrolled in high school but beyond. This project was another great opportunity for The Red Oak FFA to be able to give back to our community.”

For more information on CASA of Ellis County please visit www.casaofelliscounty.org. The Red Oak FFA team will be competing in the Junior Ag Mechanics show at San Antonio Livestock Exposition Feb. 24-26 as well as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, March 24-26 and the Ellis County Youth Expo April 4-7.

Comments

comments