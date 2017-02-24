DeSoto Firefighters Receive Life Saving Award

DESOTO—A group of DeSoto firefighters were recognized at a recent City Council meeting for their lifesaving efforts. According to reports, fire and rescue personnel and new tools were instrumental in resuscitating Tim McDarby, who had experienced a heart attack.

DeSoto Fire Rescue was recently awarded $243,000 through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant. These funds allowed them to purchase new equipment including four Life Pak Cardiac Monitors and four Lucas 2 Chest Compression Devices.

The very first emergency call that was received following installation and training on use of the new equipment was for Mr. McDarby. Firefighter/paramedics immediately employed the new equipment upon arriving on scene, ultimately reviving Mr. McDarby.

“If we don’t get a patient back within a couple of minutes, the outcome is usually not good,” said DeSoto Fire Captain Bryan Southard, during his presentation to the City Council. “The Lucas device allows us to continue compressions indefinitely and Mr. McDarby was revived after nineteen minutes, suffering no long-term deficits.”

Five Fire and Rescue Members Honored

Those honored include; Firefighter Alvin Skelton, Firefighter Kennedy Mullens, Firefighter Brandon Kennedy, Firefighter Weston White and Captain Bryan Whitacre.

During the award presentation, Mr. McDarby told the City Council his doctor said “I don’t know how you made it, but here you are!” Mr. McDarby and his family and friends pictured here were obviously very appreciative and happy to take part in presenting the Life Saving Awards.

The Lucas devices have been installed on all DeSoto ambulances allowing existing equipment to be moved to the fire apparatus.

All DeSoto Fire personnel serve in the dual capacity of firefighters and certified paramedics. The installation of cardiac monitors on fire apparatus upgrades them to Paramedic Engine status.

This allows the personnel on an engine to provide the same cardiac monitoring as the ambulances. Transport to the hospital continues to be accomplished by ambulances.

The Lucas devices have been shown to substantially increase survivability in a cardiac event. “They replace manual compressions allowing safer and more efficient use of manpower,” said DeSoto Fire Chief Jerry Duffield.

