All-New 2018 Ford Expedition A Bigger, Better Beast

2018 Ford Expedition Revealed at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco

Ford revealed their all-new 2018 Ford Expedition Tuesday at Ford Center at The Star with Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer and Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s President of the Americas sharing the limelight. The event was broadcast live from the Cowboy’s Frisco training center. Ford Motor Company chose Dallas to announce the enhanced capabilities of the retooled full-sized sport utility that will carry seven-to-eight in a safer and more fuel-efficient manner, because the Lone Star State is the leading market for full-sized SUVs in the U.S.

The newest Expedition gets updated looks that bring a greater family resemblance and will go on sale this fall. The 2018 Ford Expedition will be available in XLT, Limited and Platinum trims, as well as an XL version for fleet customers, such as law enforcement and emergency services.

Large SUV Sales are Up 80%

An extended-length Expedition is dubbed “MAX”. It will join five new Ford SUVs in North America over the next four years, as global sales for large sport utility vehicles has grown 80 percent and the Blue Oval automaker has now sold 1.7 million sport utes. Sales of SUVs has now outpaced sedans. A Lincoln Navigator version will join the stable, as well.

“When Expedition was introduced 20 years ago, it set the standard for active families who simply needed a big and strong SUV to take them places,” said Hinrichs “Today’s families want even more smart technology to help them cover more ground safely, more efficiently and more comfortably – all while staying connected to friends and family.”

Packed With Tech To Stay Connected

Impressive is a collection of new connectivity technologies and convenience features that include Wireless charging; Wi-Fi hotspot that supports as many as 10 devices at once, up to 50 feet away from the vehicle; dual-headrest rear seat entertainment system that allows passengers to view their home cable programming on either of two video screens or hand-held devices; SYNC 3, with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and SYNC Connect lets owners connect remotely to start, lock, unlock and locate their Expedition from anywhere and have access to important vehicle diagnostics.

The three row SUV has power at each row with four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers and a 110-volt power outlet. A new ‘cargo manager’ creates a storage space thatcan be customized and a Panoramic Vista Roof spans two rows, a unique feature in its class.

Ford says the 2018 Ford Expedition has more driver-assist technology than any other full-size SUV, with more than 40 features and driver-assist technologies, such as class-exclusive enhanced active park assist; a 360-degree camera; lane-keeping; adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go; a collision avoidance system; and Blind Spot Information System.

Lighter, Powerful & Capable

The Expedition’s all-new high-strength, aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame enhance off-road and towing capabilities and bring a weight savings of 300 lbs. Power comes from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, with standard Auto Start-Stop that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A newly-available electronic limited-slip differential comes on models with Intelligent 4WD and brings improved off-road capability by sending power where it’s needed-both front-to-back and side-to-side along the axles.

The all-new Terrain Management System is geared with drive modes that include normal for around-town driving, sport for more spirited trips, tow/haul for improved towing and hauling performance, eco for enhanced fuel economy, grass/gravel/snow for loose terrain, sand for low traction situations, and mud/rut for uneven surfaces. Also new is Pro Trailer Backup Assist for ease with towing.

The family-hauler is the first full-size utility to have a sliding second-row seat with a tip-and-slide feature that provides easy access to the third row without the need to first remove a child safety seat. The third row has more legroom and reclining seats. When second- and third-row seats are folded flat, the cargo area can accommodate 4×8-foot sheets of plywood.

The all-new Expedition is built at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Comments

comments