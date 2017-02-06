Red Oak High School Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

RED OAK—All across the nation, students signed their college letters of intent. Ten Red Oak High School athletes signed with their prospective colleges and universities.

Red Oak High School Football Commits

• James Walker, Reonquez Thompson, Blake Sonnier – Navarro College

• Chris Bugg, Brock Houston – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

• John Perkins – Benedictine College

“I would like to give a special thank you to all of our parents in our program,” says ROHS Head Football Coach Brian Brown. “Our players have done a tremendous job in the classroom and on the football field. We are proud of their accomplishments and excited about their future. All signees have been hard workers in our program and leaders at our high school. Our coaching staff would like to wish them the very best as they continue their careers.”

Red Oak Lady Hawks Soccer

• Samantha Morgan – Western Texas College

• Courtney Kendrick – McMurry University

• Ashlynn Pritchett – Southern Nazarene University

“I am very proud of these young ladies’ hard work and commitment to the classroom and the soccer program,” says Varsity Girls Soccer Coach Adam Prachyl. “It is a great accomplishment to move on to college and play something they love, and I wish them the best in the future. I have no doubt in my mind these young ladies will be successful in life and whatever they choose to do.”

Red Oak Men’s Soccer

• Daniel Velasquez – Central Christian College of Kansas

“Within a couple of days at Red Oak this fall I quickly recognized Daniel’s athletic ability,” says Varsity Boys Soccer Coach Oscar Lewis. “I’m very proud that Daniel has been given the chance to play soccer at the collegiate level and I look forward to hearing about the amazing goals he accomplishes.”

Comments

comments