Grand Prairie Traffic Fatality On I-30

Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Grand Prairie Fatal Crash

Grand Prairie Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred at about 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Highway 161.

A 25-year-old female from Dallas was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe and collided with a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant, driven by a 36-year-old male from Fort Worth. The driver of the Mitsubishi was pinned in the wreckage and died at the scene.

The woman driving the Tahoe was extricated by firefighters and taken by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators have determined that the woman in the Tahoe was driving east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Mitsubishi. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. There were no passengers in either vehicle. The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of relatives. This collision remains under investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year.

