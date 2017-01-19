DeSoto High School Lockout Lifted, Suspects Still Loose

DESOTO—Today’s DeSoto High School lockout has been lifted as DeSoto police continue to search for potentially armed suspects this afternoon.

The incident started around 11 a.m. when DeSoto police initiated a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Nora Lane and South Young Boulevard.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the car in question had recently been reported stolen in DeSoto.

According to DeSoto Police Spokesperson Sergeant Nic Bristow there were five males in the vehicle, when a brief car chase began.

“It was at this time that with us being so close to the [DeSoto] High School we decided to contact administration and initiate a lock out,” said Bristow. “We had intelligence that one or more of the subjects was possibly armed.”

While the names may be very similar, what happens during a lockout and lockdown is very different. During a lockout, the perceived danger is outside of the school. School administrators move all students and activities inside and ensure the building’s perimeter is secured.

During a Lockdown situation, the perceived danger is inside the building. When a Lockdown is announced, the Standard Response Protocol “Locks, Lights, Out of Sight” is initiated. Classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off and students are moved away from windows and doors. Students are encouraged to remain quiet.

“We wanted to control access from the outside getting into the school,” said Bristow.

According to DeSoto ISD officials, the lockout only lasted about an hour.

One Arrest Made, Search Continues

After a short chase, the car stopped, and three of the passengers exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Police have a 16-year-old male in custody. Due to his juvenile status his identity is being withheld. But the suspect is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention on foot.

Police continue to seek the other two suspects that fled on foot and are relatively positive of their identities. Authorities are asking residents don’t hesitate to call if they have information about identity or location of these suspects. You can contact DeSoto police and leave an anonymous tip at 972-223-6111.

