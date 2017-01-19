An American In Paris Comes to Dallas Summer Musicals

American In Paris Opens January 31

The Tony-Award winning musical “An American in Paris,” comes to North Texas Jan. 31, 2017. The lavish production will be presented by Dallas Summer Musicals at the Music Hall at Fair Park Jan. 31-Feb. 12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the romantic musical—based on the classic film—will be presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall Feb. 14-19.

“An American in Paris” is directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon. The show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.

Jerry Mulligan and Lise Dassin will be played by Garen Scribner and Sara Esty. The duo also performed the leading roles of an American soldier and mysterious French girl on Broadway. Also featured are Etai Benson as Adam Hochberg; Emily Ferranti as Milo Davenport; Gayton Scott as Madame Baurel; and Nick Spangler as Henri Baurel.

Leigh-Ann Esty and Ryan Steele join the cast as alternates for the two leads. Karolina Blonski, Brittany Bohn, Stephen Brower, Randy Castillo, Jessica Cohen, Jace Coronado, Barton Cowperthwaite, Alexa De Barr, Ashlee Dupré, Erika Hebron, Christopher M. Howard, Colby Q. Lindeman, Nathalie Marrable, Tom Mattingly, Caitlin Meighan, Alida Michal, Don Noble, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Alexandra Pernice, David Prottas, Danielle Santos, Lucas Segovia, Kyle Vaughn, Laurie Wells, Dana Winkle, Erica Wong and Blake Zelesnikar are also in the ensemble.

The creative team is comprised of award-winners Bob Crowley (set and costume designer) and Natasha Katz (lighting designer); Jon Weston (sound designer); 59 Productions (projection designer); Rob Fisher (musical score adaption, arrangement and supervision); and Todd Ellison (musical supervisor). David Andrews Rogers (musical director/conductor); Christopher Austin and Bill Elliott (orchestrations); Sam Davis (dance arrangements); Rick Steiger (production supervisor); Dontee Kiehn (associate director); and Sean Kelly (associate choreographer) are also with the production.

An American in Paris won four 2015 Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and two Theatre World Awards. The musical was included on the Year’s Best lists of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, the Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Masterworks Broadway Original Broadway Cast recording was nominated for the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award.

The score of the musical includes such unforgettable songs as “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “‘S’Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” “I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise,” and orchestral music including “Concerto in F,” “Second Prelude,” “Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture” and “An American in Paris.”

The production opened to critical acclaim at the Palace Theatre on Broadway on April 12, 2015. This followed the world premiere at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris November 22, 2014-January 4, 2015. The New York production closed on October 9, 2016 after playing more than 600 performances. A West End production of the show is scheduled for March 2017 at the Dominion Theatre.

Tickets on Sale Now for Dallas and Fort Worth Productions

Single tickets for the Dallas engagement of “An American in Paris” start at $25, and are available at www.DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Groups of 10 or more receive a 15% discount, priority seating, and many more benefits. Please call 214-426-4768 or email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Single tickets for the Fort Worth run start at $44. To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth or 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth or order An American In Paris tickets online.

Dallas Summer Musicals’ season continues with the explosive “Stomp” Feb. 14-19; followed by “The Illusionists” Feb. 28 – Mar. 5; “Let It Be,” Mar. 7-19; “Kinky Boots,” Mar. 28 – Apr. 9; and “Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus” May 23 – June 4. Closing the season will be “The Bodyguard,” July 18-30.

Disney’s “The Lion King” will roar back into the Music Hall in DSM’s 2017-2018 season. Performance dates and times will be announced at a later time.

The 2017 BROADWAY AT THE BASS SEASON will feature eight shows: “Annie,” January 17-22; “An American in Paris” Feb. 14-19; “Let It Be,” March 21-26; “Matilda” June 13-18; “The Bodyguard” Aug 1-6; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Sept. 12-17; “Rent” Oct. 17-22; and the return of “Irving Berllin’s White Christmas” Nov. 14-19.

Three-Show Mini Packages for DSM 2017 season, starting as low as $46.

