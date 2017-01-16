The MSC Divina Does Italian Just Fine

I still get a little giddy when I think about cruising. You never really know what adventure will await you on the boat.

So stepping foot on the MSC Divina was no different.

A few facts about MSC, it’s a Swiss-based company that caters to a variety of cruise level passengers. There are adults-only pools, Balinese spas and 4-D cinemas with itineraries offered from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, South America and Northern Europe from two to 21 nights. The ship sizes vary from 1900 to 4300 passengers so this is definitely one of those cruise lines where you can pick and choose based on your personal preferences.

The MSC Divina was constructed from 2010 to 2012 and was originally named MSC Fantastica during the construction phase. The name was changed in the shipyard before her first sailing to honor the actress Sophia Loren.

MSC Divina Onboard Experience

The MSC experience is a bit higher end than the routine run of the mill cruise lines. The Divina, on which we sailed from Miami to several Caribbean stops, had an Italian vibe.

There is plenty of food to eat on board. Passengers are given the opportunity to pay a little extra and dine at one of the specialty restaurants.

The MSC Divina boasted an Italian restaurant on the top floor with excellent views while sailing. The restaurant featured a real stone oven for cooking pizza, and the results tasted like a pizza straight out of Naples. There are a few other gourmet choices too.

No cruise ship would be complete without the live shows. On board the MSC Divina there were plenty of live shows, parties and other activities to keep the passengers entertained. Visit the Casino Veneziano and try you luck, or take in a show at the Broadway-size Pantheon Theatre. At some point, you will want to sashay down the Swarovski crystal staircase and of course enjoy the sun from the ship’s Infinity Pool.

At the MSC Aurea Spa, there are numbeous ways to get pampered along with a healthy juice bar and sea views that enhance the relaxing environment.

Children ages 11 and under can sail on MSC Cruises for free. There are mini and junior clubs to keep the kids out of the way of the more sophisticated travelers.

The MSC Yacht Club

Of course, for real timeless elegance there is the ship-within-a-ship MSC Yacht Club. Passengers in this section of the boat don’t even mingle with the other passengers unless they choose to. The Yacht Club experience comes with 24-hour butler service, private check-in, specially-commissioned works of art, à la carte meals in the yacht club’s private restaurant with unlimited drinks and a Sophia Loren Royal Suite on deck 16. Its named after the actress because it was designed for her. There is even a replica of her dressing table in the Royal Suite.

Our cruise included seven nights beginning and ending in Miami with ports of call at St. Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. A variety of shore excursions are offered at the ports of call depending on the destination. Experiences from city tours to catamaran adventures to jeep tours and even snorkeling and sailing are a few of the options available.

While getting off the ship to explore is often high on the passenger’s list of things to do, MSC Divina is the kind of ship that easily lends itself to staying on board and dreaming the day away.

