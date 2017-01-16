Mansfield Questcare Medical Clinic Relocates

Grand Opening Questcare Medical Clinic Celebration Set For January 25

MANSFIELD—The Questcare Medical Clinic at Mansfield recently relocated to a new larger facility at 1001 Matlock Road, Suite 101. The new larger location enabled the Questcare team to expand services and care for more patients.

Additionally, three new providers joined the Mansfield clinic staff. Ted Lilly, M.D., Shilloy Hart, FNP and Harshal Jani, PA began seeing patients in December. They joined Randall Wagman, M.D., FAAFP and Antresa Weathersby, FNP-BC as part of the Questcare Medical team.

The grand opening is scheduled for January 25. The event takes place from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the clinic. The public is welcome to attend and meet the staff. Tours of the new facility will also be offered. Appetizers and gifts will be provided.

Larger Facility To Better Serve Patients

To that end, each Questcare Medical Clinic location is run by primary care doctors who combine sophisticated skill with friendly, caring service.

“The staff at our Mansfield Clinic has done a great job creating the feel of a small town doctor’s office while providing the best in patient care in a state-of-the-art facility for people in Mansfield and surrounding areas,” said John H. Myers, M.D., FACEP, FAAP, Questcare Medical Services Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have the room to add more providers at this new facility. Our ultimate goal is to expand our hours and perhaps even add urgent care services sometime in the future.”

Patients typically feel more comfortable when dealing with their family doctor, someone they have relied upon for years. Questcare physicians provide the kinds of services most patients grew up with, and are committed to delivering the very best treatment available.

Lastly, the team can treat patients of all ages, providing a wide range of services including immunizations, comprehensive physicals and exams, minor surgical procedures, preventative screenings, X-ray services and more.

