Get Your Groove On At Dallas Arboretum And Botanical Gardens

Kick Off 2017 With Natural Beauty at the Dallas Arboretum

It’s a brand new year, but unfortunately most of us don’t have a brand new body to go with this new beginning. If you’re looking for a way to “get back in the groove” or even start a healthy new groove, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden has a way to jump start your year.

To encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful gardens at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, they are offering non-members a $5 general admission ticket January 2 through February 24. The gardens bordering White Rock Lake were acclaimed as among “the 15 most beautiful gardens in the world” by the distinguished Architectural Digest.

While Dallas Arboretum members always receive complimentary admission, general admission prices usually range from $10-$15. Parking is available for $8 when purchased in advance online. The $5 tickets are only available at the gate. The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is closed for maintenance through Feb. 24.

Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum’s vice president of gardens, said, “After the holidays, we all need some motivation to get moving, and there is not a more beautiful place to walk than along the one-mile fitness trail at the Dallas Arboretum. This discount will also encourage more people to see the winter plantings and get a sneak peek of bulbs as we plant and prepare for our acclaimed Dallas Blooms festival.”

Dallas Blooms, the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, returns with the theme “Flower Power” February 25 through April 9, 2017. Peace, Love and Blooms, featuring more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, florally decorated topiary VW bugs, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of cherry blossom trees, will be presented by IBERIABANK.

Those coming out during January can also enjoy an elegant, three-course Friendship Tea, served every day for those 13 and older. Prices range from $39-$49 and include parking and admission to the garden. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 214.515.6511 or purchased online.

