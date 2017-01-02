BackPack Wine Makes Travel Easier

Skip the Cork, Grab a Pack: Can canned wine taste good

The new BackPack Wine, whose motto is “skip the cork and grab a pack,” is great to take on a road trip. Just throw a pack in the ice chest along with sodas, water, juice or beer and you’re ready to go. Best of all, when you arrive at your destination…whether it’s a hotel room or a picnic at the lake, you don’t have to remember to take a corkscrew. Just open a chilled can from a four-pack of Cheeky Rose™ or Snappy White™ and enjoy a refreshing wine from Washington State.

BackPack Wine only recently showed up in North Texas, where it’s carried by several local Sigel’s stores. It is already proving popular with people like me, who take a lot of road trips. It’s also popular for tailgaters.

I had never heard of canned wine, only bottled or boxed wine (which was often cheaper but not as good). But I really liked BackPack’s attractive packages with recyclable cans. Surely anyone who went to so much trouble to design these four-packs wouldn’t select inferior wines. That helped me decide to try both kinds on a recent road trip.

We were visiting relatives in South Texas for Thanksgiving. While they were providing the feast, we would be there several days. So along with pies for dessert and champagne for toasting, we brought an ice chest filled with sodas, beer and BackPack Wine.

Backpack Wine Complements Thanksgiving Feast

Bringing out the Cheeky Rose™ for supper the night before Thanksgiving, we went the extra step of pouring the wine into a crystal glass. Everyone was surprised at how good it was. Rose wines have never been a favorite of mine, but this one was very crisp and fresh and not too sweet. It had a high acidity, based on Pinot Blanc with a dash of Sangiovese for color.

The following night we tried the white, a Riesling-based wine with a touch of Pinot Blanc. The white wine was a little sweeter than I usually prefer, although my daughter-in-law liked it. I added Club Soda and ice to the glass and liked it better.

BackPack’s wine is produced on the Wahluke Slope in Grant County, Washington. The area is part of the Columbia Valley and grows grapes often used in Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot wines, but also produces white varieties. Each can holds 250 ml (one-third of a standard bottle of wine) so it provides a generous pour by restaurant standards. The suggested retail price for BackPack Wine’s four-can packs is $19.99.

For anyone looking for a way to make travel easier, BackPack Wine might be your new best friend. Even wine snobs can appreciate the convenience of canned wine…but only if it contains a high quality, good tasting wine. BackPack Wine definitely delivers on that front.

The company’s website reports the canned wine is experiencing “incredible growth, with a recent report showing an increase of more than 122.5% in sales compared to this time last year.”

