2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Turbocharges The Holidays

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Turbo

As I write this, 2016 is winding down, but my driving enjoyment is accelerating as I spend a week with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Hyundai must know how much I love speed, acceleration and torque, so my model came equipped with the 2.0 liter AWD turbo-charged engine. More than enough power under the hood to hit the road with gusto.

Even though this top warrantied vehicle comes with three row seating and a lot of room for a little money, it remains stingy in terms for fuel usage as well, with the EPA relating that you can hit the highways with its 240 horses achieving 26 miles per gallon of fuel. Should you be relegated to only trips to your neighborhood grocery store, they certify you should get 19 mpg. Oh, how I remember the days of seven mpg on a good day. Thank you Hyundai.

Those wishing to eek out even better fuel economy can opt for the Eco mode when driving. The Santa Fe Sport offers three methods of driving. You are automatically in the “normal” mode when you push the start button, but can switch to Eco if your wallet is slim or your heart is faint. Those of us who feel the need for speed will quickly tap the sport button so they can get maximum enjoyment from their ride.

The family sized SUV proved perfect for holiday shopping when negotiating the tight spaces and completely packed streets throughout Hillside Village Shopping Center. As I circled looking for a place for my Santa Fe to rest while I walked the many shops in the center, I was really appreciative of the start/stop feature When I finally found a parking spot, I was even more delighted with the multi-view camera system. Later, when I loaded the ample cargo area with such things as a Raptor truck that my grandson, Jett, could sit in and “drive” with the able assistance of his sister Berkley and a dozen other “big box” items exiting the space was a breeze.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport comes standard with a rear-view camera so I could know immediately when some kind soul was willing to stop to allow me to pull backward from my parking spot. And should some brave pedestrian decide to challenge my vision and reflexes as I left the center, Hyundai would protect them even if my attention span wouldn’t. The Pedestrian detection system and emergency stop feature insured they would live to shop another day.

Complete with its unique ten year warranty, three row seating, and class-leading fuel economy my turbo-charged Santa Fe Sport had an MSRP of $33,450 … OR LESS of course, since year-end deals are causing such vehicles to fly out of dealer showrooms. I even hear that year-end specials will continue until January 3 of 2017, so don’t miss an opportunity to begin that New Year in style!

,

Comments

comments