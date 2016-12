Best Southwest Police Blotter, December 5-18, 2016

Cedar Hill

Byerly, Keeman Jamar was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 600 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, on 12/09/2016.

Taulton, Kenneth Wayne was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1404 Lay St, Cedar Hill, on 12/10/2016.

Channell, Jennifer Rene was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 12/13/2016.

Dawson, Waymon Iii was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 900 Clover Hill Ln, Cedar Hill, on 12/16/2016.

Martin, Chawana Shunta was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) (M), at 704 Berry Ln, Cedar Hill, on 12/17/2016.

Thomas, Kevin Verrell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 285 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 12/17/2016.

Alexander, Dominique Joseph was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 12/17/2016.

Allen, Kerrick Jemone was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 500

W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 12/18/2016.

Lancaster

Mccoy, Jon`benet was arrested on charges of Theft – All Other Fs (F), at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 12/06/2016.

Allen, Devon Dionne was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (M), at 2600 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 12/10/2016.

Washington, Mattiesha was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct Mc (M), at 699 Stanford Dr/suffolk Ln, Lancaster, on 12/13/2016.

Dudley, Mieya T. was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct Mc (M), at 699 Stanford Dr/suffolk Ln, Lancaster, on 12/13/2016.

Tennison, Brice Ellis was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Mb (M), at 500 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 12/13/2016.

DeSoto

Wooten, Julius Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 500 Faye St, Desoto, on 12/06/2016.

Gant, Donald Cortelyou was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 520 Missionary Ridge, Desoto, on 12/07/2016.

Ellison, Justin Lamon was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, on 12/09/2016.

Graham, Cearia Chanique was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1244 High Bluff Dr, Desoto, on 12/09/2016.

Brown, Alexsus Olga was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 408 Shadow Creek, Desoto, on 12/10/2016.

Williams, Robert L. was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact), M (M), at 1312 Sunrise Dr, Desoto, on 12/11/2016.

Mackey, Tanya Yvetta was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 110 Idle Creek Ln, Desoto, on 12/11/2016.

Davis, Eboni Lyn was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k (shoplifting) (F), at 901 N Polk St, Desoto, on 12/15/2016.

Miles, Jeanne Elima was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 401 Eagle Dr, Desoto, on 12/17/2016.

Adams, Summer Monique was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 809 S I35e Sr, Desoto, on 12/18/2016.

Duncanville

Carter, Ja’marion Dewayne was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/Injury Child F-3 at 700 Center Street, Duncanville, 12/5/16

Miller, Jessica was arrested on charges of Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence (F) at 827 Astaire Avenue, Duncanville on 12/6/16

Alvarez, Georgina was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 202 N Capri, Duncanville on 12/10/16

Flores, Oscar Eduardo was arrested on charges of Dallas So/Assault/fv/strang/ent at 200 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 12/14/16

Lias, Sheletha Kay was arrested on charges of Agg Assault with Deadly Weapon (knife Or Cutting Instrument) at 800 Link Drive on 12/15/16

Wesley, Desmond Oliver was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Previous Convic (all other theft) at 1006 S Main Street, Duncanville on 12/16/16

Comments

comments